HARRISBURG, Pa. — A handful of museums and historical institutions in Berks County have been gifted a boost in their budgets ahead of the holidays.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission announced Wednesday that it has awarded more than $2 million in grants to museums, county historical societies, and other organizations across the state.

Those in Berks that are receiving funding are:

Hawk Mountain Sanctuary Association - $28,024

Foundation for the Reading Public Museum - $23,089

Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust - $17,000

Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles - $8,707

Berks History Center - $7,212

Boyertown Area Historical Society - $5,000

The Boyertown Area Historical Society will use the money to complete the process of inventorying and correcting catalog errors for the 5,000 records in its collection and for digitizing parts of the collection.