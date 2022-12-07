HARRISBURG, Pa. — A handful of museums and historical institutions in Berks County have been gifted a boost in their budgets ahead of the holidays.
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission announced Wednesday that it has awarded more than $2 million in grants to museums, county historical societies, and other organizations across the state.
Those in Berks that are receiving funding are:
- Hawk Mountain Sanctuary Association - $28,024
- Foundation for the Reading Public Museum - $23,089
- Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust - $17,000
- Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles - $8,707
- Berks History Center - $7,212
- Boyertown Area Historical Society - $5,000
The Boyertown Area Historical Society will use the money to complete the process of inventorying and correcting catalog errors for the 5,000 records in its collection and for digitizing parts of the collection.