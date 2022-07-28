A day later, a Shillington man is reflecting on a big gig at a Major League Baseball stadium.

"I just put my sunglasses on, and I said to myself, 'I got to close my eyes and just act like I'm doing it just in my office,'" said local musician Erich Cawalla.

That "office" was Citizens Bank Park, home to the Phillies and the site of many classic concerts.

"Paul McCartney was in that room," Cawalla said. "Maybe I took a nap on the same sofa as he did."

After years of trying, Cawalla took the field to perform the national anthem before the Phillies-Braves game Wednesday.

"Submit, submit, over and over, you submit, and one day you just never know," Cawalla said of the application process to perform at the stadium. "You can never give up on that type of stuff. About two months ago, they said, 'We'd be interested in having Erich perform.'"

Cawalla described the enormity of the experience.

"There you are on the field with the Bryce Harpers and the Kyle Schwarbers, and they're listening to you play the national anthem," he said, "and that's what they're going to do to get psyched up for the game."

Cawalla's family and friends were in attendance, but the milestone had more emotional weight for someone who wasn't there.

"I know my grandfather was looking down because he was one of the biggest Phillies fans of all time," Cawalla said. "That's why I wanted to do it more than anything."

As a side stop on his tour, Cawalla performed the anthem at the Fightin Phils game in Erie Thursday night.

Still, he has plans to continue to pursue Philadelphia.

"I'm sure more will come," he said. "We are in talks with the Sixers and the Flyers right now. You just got to keep doing it. I really enjoy doing this type of stuff."