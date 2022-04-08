Community leaders in Berks are reacting to the historic vote to put the first black woman on the Supreme Court.
69 News spoke to a local NAACP leader, who's also an historian, about what this means.
"This is another glass ceiling broken. I don't necessarily look at little girls I look at young ladies in college right now trying to decide maybe what field to go into. Young ladies in the law field," said Berks Chapter NAACP Leader Wynton Butler.
The chapter plans to hold a special event at Alvernia's CollegeTowne in downtown Reading when Jackson is officially sworn in.