A Berks County native is among the five people dead after a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q, Rump's mother told 69 News.

His social media page lists him as a bartender at the club.

The Kutztown Area School District said it is aware of Rump's death, but did not have a statement.

At least 25 other people were hurt when a gunman opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle, until patrons stopped him, authorities said.

Police say the gunman was 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, who was in custody and being treated for injuries.