SPRING TWP., Pa. - It's a moment that would give butterflies to the best of them. No one would blame Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne for getting those butterflies this weekend. Back home in Berks County, many others got them, too.
"The moment gets to us. All my friends watching, we get nervous for him, and he has to go out and do it," said Joe Mays, a manager at Mays Sandwich Shop in Sinking Spring, and former middle school and high school teammate of Henne. He's also the co-host of a weekly sports podcast, "The Joe Mays + J Raff Show."
"When Chad Henne and the Chiefs are playing, everyone is focused on them," said Mays.
Late in their AFC divisional playoff game against the Cleveland Browns, the Chiefs' star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, went down with an injury. In came Henne, who kept his team in the game.
Then came a third-and-long play with less than two minutes left in the game, and the Chiefs needed a first down to seal the win. With the pocket collapsing fast, and his primary receivers covered, Henne tucked the ball away and scrambled toward the first-down marker. When the officials marked him inches short of the first down, Head Coach Andy Reid chose to put the game in his hands on a do-or-die fourth down at their own 48-yard-line. Henne completed a quick pass to receiver Tyreek Hill, and the game was sealed.
Just like that, the former Wilson Bulldog, in his first playoff game in his 13-year NFL career, became a hero.
"Henne-Thing is possible on Henne-given Sunday," quipped Mays.
The hashtag #HenneThingIsPossible was used all over social media after the game. The phrase has even been emblazoned on a Henne-licensed shirt, with proceeds from its sales benefiting the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.
You saw @PatrickMahomes tweet it. Now you can wear it.🗣️ HENNETHING IS POSSIBLE! #RunItBack Officially Licensed by Chad Henne. Proceeds benefit @15andMahomies.Available Now: https://t.co/BD9Ksbg4w5 • #HenneThingIsPossible pic.twitter.com/EXvFVBZOXn— BreakingT (@BreakingT) January 18, 2021
Henne even spared a few minutes to join Mays' podcast.
"[My teammates] made me feel confident as soon as I entered the huddle and said they have my back," Henne told the 'The Joe Mays + J Raff Show' Sunday night. "It was just a lot of fun."
Next up for the Chiefs is the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday.