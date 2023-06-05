WASHINGTON — Berks County native Chad Henne was among the Kansas City Chiefs players who visited with President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday.
The backup quarterback and his teammates were invited to Pennsylvania Avenue after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 in February.
Henne, who announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this year, posted to Instagram a video of himself passing a football back and forth with another teammate on the "front lawn" of the White House. He also shared an up-close look at the floor level of the Truman Balcony.
Even though the Chiefs previously won the Super Bowl in 1970 and again in 2020, Monday's visit was their first to the White House. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the team from taking part in the tradition.
The latest Super Bowl win capped a season in which Henne threw the first postseason touchdown pass of his career.
After quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium in January, Henne led the Chiefs on a 98-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.
The Chiefs won that game 27-20.
Henne, 37, was a star football player for the Wilson High School Bulldogs and the University of Michigan Wolverines.
He was drafted in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In addition to the Chiefs, Henne played for the Jaguars and Dolphins.