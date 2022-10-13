WERNERSVILLE, Pa. - Oct. 13 is Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, and a Berks County native is speaking about her experience with the disease.

"From the very start my diagnosis was stage 4 breast cancer," says Conrad Weiser graduate Ashley Rizzuto.

By the time she was 38 years old Rizzuto was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer that had spread to her liver.

"I've heard from all my doctors 'you're so young for this'", says Rizzuto, "but I've actually met quite a few women, under 40 years old like me, young mothers that have stage 4 breast cancer."

There is no cure, but there are several treatments.

"I have not yet had chemo, surgery or radiation," says Rizzuto. "I've been on hormonal therapy and targeted treatments."

Ashley's cancer has been responding well to treatments overall, but there's a lot of uncertainty.

"There are only so many treatments," says Rizzuto. "You're on a treatment till either it stops working, or your body can't handle the side effects. Then you go on to the next and the next treatment but eventually you run out of treatments or your cancer mutates to a point where it doesn't respond to any of the current treatments that are out there."

It's something a lot of people don't understand because outwardly she doesn't have the telltale signs of cancer.

"I'm doing well, but when you look at the statistics, it's a lot scarier," says Rizzuto.

Less than 30% of people with metastatic breast cancer live more than five years.

"I look great, I feel great but there's this whole other piece of my life going on right now," says Rizzuto.

She'll be sharing her story at a benefit in New York City for the Light Up MBC event, which will help raise money for research.

People can donate online.

"I feel like I need to do something to help other people going through this," says Rizzuto.