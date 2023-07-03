SALT LAKE CITY – Former Olympic speedskater Allison Baver was found guilty of $10 million worth of Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loan fraud.

Baver, 42, is originally from Pennsylvania. She grew up in Sinking Springs, Berks County, and graduated from Wilson High School in West Lawn.

On June 29, a federal jury convicted the former Olympian of two counts of making false statements designed to influence a bank, one count of money laundering, and one count of contempt.

According to court documents and evidence presented at her trial, Baver — who lives in Utah — submitted eight fraudulent PPP loan applications for her company, Allison Baver Entertainment LLC. PPP loans were designed to enable small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis.

Baver sought $10 million in PPP loans for her company, known as "ABE." She falsely stated in each application that ABE's average monthly payroll was around $4,770,583, when ABE had no average monthly payroll.

She also falsely stated ABE had 430 employees, when the company had no employees.

Baver's false statements influenced Meridian Bank to fund her requested $10 million PPP loan. After receiving the loan proceeds, she transferred $150,000 to invest in a movie.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.