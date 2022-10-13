READING, Pa. – A Berks County native running an animal shelter in Florida says she has received a number of donations from Pennsylvania since she shared her story of trying to stay afloat financially in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Liz McCauley is the executive director of the Cape Coral Animal Shelter. She spoke with 69 News at the end of September, and described the experience of being in the path of the hurricane.

"We had sustained winds of 160 miles an hour," she said. "It was rough."

McCauley and the animals at the shelter are safe and thankful, especially after she says she's received many donations from the Keystone State.

"We had folks drive down here from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, that saw the news at home and brought us supplies," McCauley said. She even received a check in the mail on Thursday from someone in Pennsylvania wanting to help.

The donations are being used to support community members and the shelter, which has been without clinic revenue. On top of that, the shelter needs to replace $15, 000 to $18,000 worth of vaccines.

"People are still not rescheduling things, surgeries," McCauley said. "People are putting things off that they can."

Still, she's staying positive. She says 23 animals have been adopted in just the last week. That includes the rehoming of one dog — 9-year-old Maddy — who was surrendered by an elderly man who lost everything in the storm, including the ability to care for his late wife's dog.

"People are still feeling hope that they can take an animal into their home," McCauley said, "and they feel blessed, like I do, that we survived."

Donations can be made on the Cape Coral Animal Shelter & Veterinary Clinic website or on Facebook.