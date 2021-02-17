SAN ANTONIO – As Pennsylvania continues to experience a gauntlet of winter weather, one Berks County native — now a Texas transplant — is living through an unprecedented storm there, too.
"The situation here is pretty dire to begin with," Elaine Loness Kessler said of San Antonio where she lives. "People are without electricity. They're without water. Families are going into their cars to warm up their pets, their children."
Kessler and her husband Rob shared the scene outside their home, including a swimming pool surrounded by snow and the iconic Alamo coated white.
Many people across the state are not used to such a damaging arctic blast.
"It's very difficult for them," said Kessler. "They don't understand the precautions like we would back home. Now I always joke around and tell my friends I'm from the land of the ice and snow. I'm pretty well adjusted to it."
Kessler said when she first moved from Berks County to Texas, she never expected to be a part of such a rare winter weather event.
"No, absolutely not," said Kessler, laughing. "It's always very warm here, here in San Antonio; it's often like living in Florida."
She says roads aren't treated there like they are back home in Berks and it's making things difficult for emergency crews. Still, the storm is not over yet.
"Well, we are going to be experiencing another ice storm coming up so it's going to be starting again and go through Thursday," Kessler said.
She added that she's concerned for neighbors and says there's some hope in warmer temperatures on tap for the weekend.