CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Some actors are so gifted they can deliver a memorable live performance in an all-time classic play without being seen at all.
Sarah Althen is a native of Cumru Township and alumna of Governor Mifflin High School. She's lived in Chicago the last few years. Now, she's back in Berks County in a little voice booth, getting ready for a live, audio-only performance in "A Christmas Carol: in the Dark."
"I think it's really magical," said Althen. "I'm so excited, being able to just be here in this space and be transported."
She's part of the Chicago-based theater group "Theatre in the Dark," where the actors perform in live plays in pitch darkness. Three other actors will be performing with her remotely; two in the Chicago area, and another from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
"I think of it a lot as when you're a kid and you're listening to a parent read you a bedtime story," said Althen. "It's similar to that, except totally a lot more vivid. We have sound effects and all those things."
The pandemic shuttered theaters everywhere, but the actors in "Theatre in the Dark" have been able to keep doing what they love on Zoom, the medium in which Althen will play about 15 different characters in the live performances that run from December 10 through December 24.
"People can even if they're not physically together still experience something together and still experience a Christmas classic when Christmas is so different right now," Althen said.
You can purchase tickets to the audio play at the Theatre in the Dark website.