BOYERTOWN, Pa. - It's a lot of early mornings and late nights, handling the public relations for one of the most iconic sports locations in the country.

"My day started around 3:15 a.m. here at the track,” said Kevin Kerstein, publicity director for Churchill Downs. “I like to get here and sorta sort through all the craziness that has happened overnight."

"There's always moving and shaking in horse racing and we have to deal with it on a day-to-day basis. It's sort of like anything in a PR type of role you don't know what's going to happen,” said Kerstein.

2008 Boyertown grad Kevin Kerstein says going to college in Kentucky, and some trips to the track, brought him into the world of horse racing.

"Things sort of steamrolled. I started skipping some classes in college and coming to the racetrack, when I probably should have been at college studying, and ended up really falling in love with horse racing,” Kerstein said.

He credits Boyertown's TV and media program with preparing him for a hectic, exciting job as he's in the process of welcoming 1,600 media members from all over the world this weekend. And he's not the region's only tie to this year's Derby.

"Especially Angel of Empire, as you mentioned, the Pennsylvania bred horse from Schuylkill County trying to become the third Pennsylvania bred to win the Kentucky Derby,” said Kerstein.

Overall, the hectic week, still has him thinking of home.

"It's very exciting to be a part of the world's greatest horse race on Saturday,” Kerstein said. “I wish there was a Wawa down here for me to be able to have some coffee on Saturday, because I need it, but luckily I have some Tastykakes behind me that my parents sent me."