READING, Pa. - Berks Nature is recruiting volunteers to serve as ambassadors.
The nonprofit conservation organization said it is looking for Berks County residents with various backgrounds who will be trained to lead projects, answer questions, and help to enhance and protect the environment.
People who sign up for the program will receive at least 20 hours of training in topics that include hydrology and invasive plants.
"I became an Ambassador because I believe in the value of volunteering, and volunteering for Berks Nature gets me outside to see all the corners of Berks County," Jerry Griffith said in a news release put out by Berks Nature. "I spend most of my Ambassador hours doing stream clean-ups and stream monitoring."
The training will start with a mandatory "welcome night" on April 20 and continue into June.
There is a fee of $100 for members and $125 for non-members to participate in the training. Scholarships are available for those with financial hardships.
"If you have any interest in the outdoors and preserving or improving Berks County's landscape and meeting like-minded folks," Griffith said, "I encourage you to become a Berks Nature Ambassador as well."
Those who successfully complete the program will be awarded a certificate and an official Berks Nature ambassador vest.
For more information and to enroll, visit Berks Nature's website.