READING, Pa. — A community organization that said it encourages voter education and advocacy is raising concerns about a revised Berks County policy on mail-in ballot drop boxes.

"It takes the joy away from voting and can also discourage people from participating in our democracy," said Diana Robinson, civic engagement director for Make the Road Pennsylvania.

Robinson is speaking out against a revised county policy surrounding ballot drop boxes. In September, the commissioners voted to require a deputy sheriff stationed at the boxes to ask voters if they are depositing their own ballots.

Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach said at the time that he recommended the policy to be consistent with what happens at the election office, where election office staff asks, "Is this your ballot?" If the answer is "no," the person is told they have to get an affirmation form signed or have the person it belongs to drop it off.

"So, I think for us, we want to ensure voting feels safe," Robinson said, "that it feels joyous and that there aren't these intimidating factors when you're trying to exercise your right to vote as a citizen."

Deputies had already been at the Berks County Services Center and Agricultural Center, where the boxes are, but this will be the first time people will be questioned by them.

"People, especially in communities of color, usually don't have the best relationships with law enforcement," Robinson said, "so it's creating, you know, an atmosphere of fear."

The revision also consists of a clarification that the two election services officers who open and close the drop boxes each day must be one election services official and a sheriff's deputy. Officials said this has been the practice but that the policy did not reflect the detail of one deputy.

69 News reached out to the county for comment. Representatives said the policy was already discussed at a public election board meeting and that they do not have any further comment at this time.