His victory was a surprise to many, but John Fielding, the Republican candidate and longtime attorney, is Berks County's new coroner. He's been sworn in and will take office on Monday.
"I spent 28 years evaluating evidence," said Fielding, "and what the office basically produces is evidence."
While he's never served as a deputy coroner, Fielding said his experience in law will help him serve in office. He said he's not looking to make major shakeups.
"I've replaced two management people, and that's it," said Fielding. "The deputy coroners, I invited them to stay if that was what they wanted to do."
"I have my chief deputy, who is George Holmes, who is the mayor of Hamburg, by the way," said Fielding, "and Jim Wilson, who was chief deputy under Mike Feeney years ago. They will be joining the staff."
Fielding will replace the acting coroner, Jonn Hollenbach, who was appointed by former Coroner Dennis Hess, who retired in June 2020.
"I just want to say to the people of Berks County, don't expect major changes in the office. I do not make precipitous decisions," said Fielding. "I will go in there. I will find out what's working and what, in my opinion, is not working, and I will try to change things that are not working incrementally so it doesn't scare the chickens or ruffle any feathers. I don't see that as an effective management practice, and that is not my job."