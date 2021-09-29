PHILADELPHIA — The Berks Coalition to End Homelessness (BCEH) will pay $121,655 to resolve allegations that the public-private partnership organization illegally double-billed the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the renovation of a property in Reading, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors accuse BCEH of submitting a request on Sept. 14, 2017, to draw approximately $40,000 from HUD's Continuum of Care Program to pay for framing, electrical, and plumbing work done on a single project.
Then, three months later, on Dec. 14, 2017, BCEH submitted to Reading's HOME Program a request for reimbursement of the same renovation costs that were to be paid with the HUD money, officials said.
"Our office will pursue anyone that abuses federal programs for their personal gain," said Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams. "Those entrusted with properly administering HUD funds must do so honestly or face the consequences."
The case was investigated by the HUD's Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Attorney's Office's fraud investigator.