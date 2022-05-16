READING, Pa. - TowerDirect nurse Jean Ebersole is packing medical supplies and even hard-to-find specialty items ahead of her trip to help the people of Ukraine.
"When the war started, I was sort of contemplating it would be something I'd be okay with doing," said Ebersole.
Ebersole will be teaming up with members of the ministry, called the Armada Network. She will be treating civilians and soldiers as fighting in Ukraine nears three months.
She said she found out about the group through her husband, who has a friend leading the group.
"For him to say you should do this, I was like that's kind of a sign, so I checked into it and they said yeah, we can use your help," said Ebersole.
Ebersole will be entering a war zone for the very first time with a bulletproof vest and helmet. This comes after multiple trips overseas to disaster zones to provide care, like her trip to Haiti.
"They are looking at putting me in like a hospital there that is within range of some of the action," she said.
Among the people she will be treating are those with chronic health issues. A Tower Health doctor is working with the Reading Hospital Foundation to organize a donation drive to help the families and children of Ukraine. Ebersole said Ukraine is where she feels she belongs.
"Everyone is like be safe, be safe and I'm like look, if I'm where God wants me to be that's the safest place for me to be. So, in theory if I go over there and that's God's will then I'm safer there than I would be here," said Ebersole.