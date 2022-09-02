EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line.

The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.

Negotiations with their employers — Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare — began Thursday morning and ended early Friday morning, according to the union.

"Our goal has always been - and continues to be - to get a fair contract that invests in this entire workforce and will meaningfully address the staffing crisis," Matthew Yarnell, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania's president, said in a news release. "But the offers on the table still fall short – Comprehensive and Priority are failing to create the kind of wage scales we've been able to achieve with other providers. These workers have been underpaid and disrespected for far too long, and it's both them and the residents they care for who suffer."

Among the 14 locations where the strike is underway is Fairlane Gardens Nursing & Rehabilitation at Reading on Fairlane Road in Exeter Township.

In a statement, Fairlane Gardens said the strike follows 11 bargaining sessions with the union.

"We want the public to know that we did not want our employees to follow the Union and abandon their jobs," the nursing home said in its statement. "We believe it is irresponsible in these challenging times. Most importantly, we are fully staffed and providing care to our residents.

"We remain committed to our employees and made every attempt to reach a new contract with SEIU and employees. Our goal is to raise wages for our employees to assist them in these challenging times."

Fairlane Gardens said its offer included:

Wage increases of as much as $4.00 per hour for some categories;

Certified nurses aides were offered more than 29% in increases, based on years of experience, boosting the may for many CNAs to more than $20 per hour;

Licensed practical nurses were offered more than 17% in increases, based on years of experience;

Cooks, based on years of experience, were offered more than 28% in increases;

An employer health plan with better benefits and reduced monthly premiums, significantly lowering the employee's out-of-pocket cost on co-pays and medications.

No additional bargaining dates have been scheduled, according to the union.

In addition to Fairlane Gardens in Exeter Township, the strike is taking place at:

The Grove at New Castle

The Grove at Irwin

The Grove at Harmony

The Grove at Washington

Rose City Health and Rehab

The Gardens at East Mountain

The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton

The Gardens at Wyoming Valley

The Gardens at Blue Ridge

The Gardens at West Shore

The Meadows at York Terrace

The Meadows at Stroud

Shenandoah Heights

Several Guardian-owned nursing homes in Pennsylvania avoided a threatened strike when they reached a tentative contact agreement with their employees, the union announced Tuesday.

