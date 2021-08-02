READING, Pa. — Just two days after a nationwide eviction moratorium ended, those concerned about losing their living spaces are reviewing a Berks County judge's order to prevent evictions for up to 90 days.
"It's not automatic," said Jack Williams, executive director, Berks Coalition to End Homelessness. "No tenant should be thinking, 'Oh my gosh, I got an eviction notice. I'm gonna automatically get a 90-day extension on this. They should not perceive it that way."
The Berks Coalition to End Homelessness said tenants have to stay on top of the rental assistance program application and the hearing process, providing the documents needed, and that they should get an affidavit from the coalition to take to their eviction hearing.
"This affidavit, it basically says they are in the process, they've applied, this is the case ID number and their status of the application at the time," Williams explained. "We fill it out, meaning it could change by the time they go into their hearing."
As many still struggle to rebuild their financial foundation, the coalition is already helping many in Berks through the federal and state pandemic assistance programs.
"First of all, we've already approved over 900 Berks County residents for assistance," Williams said, "and so that means that in that 900, a very high percentage of those people are either facing eviction or had actually court documents facing eviction."