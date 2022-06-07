BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Wyomissing Foundation Senior Vice President Pat Giles said the pandemic has taught us a number of things, one of them being the importance of good internet access.
"The reality is that not everybody has the same kind of access," Giles said.
Access is needed for reasons of all kinds, ranging from education to health care. A county survey is looking to pinpoint where it is needed the most, as part of a new initiative to review broadband availability, affordability and overall accessibility.
Berks County has partnered with several community organizations for the initiative. The Wyomissing Foundation is among them.
"The survey will automatically test the level of their service, the speed of it and the strength of it," Giles said.
Information that is collected will be used with data gathered from technical sources, including carriers.
A consultant will then use survey information for a study and evaluations to help the county get state and federal funding designed for improving broadband access.
"This is a process that's going to take some time, and we've had a good response so far," Giles said, "but we want to have the best possible response."
The broadband survey can be found on the county's website and can also be accessed through cell service.
Giles says people who cannot access it from their homes can also go to libraries and community centers.
As for now, she said the survey will run through the end of June.