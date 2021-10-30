The Berks County Board of Elections said it has been made aware of a letter sent out to poll workers on Thursday with the wrong election date.
This all comes after letters accompanying thousands of mail-in ballots were sent with the incorrect return date in Spanish.
According to the County, the letter to poll workers read Nov. 3, 2020 instead of this year's Nov. 2 election date.
Berks County tells 69 News the letters were sent following the official appointment of 800 poll workers during the Election Board Meeting and that the letter was "not properly proofread" before being sent out.
Berks officials said the election staff is in the process of calling the Judge of Elections for all 202 precincts in the County to have them confirm the correct date with poll workers.
The County said it determined this is the most efficient way to contact them since a letter sent by mail may not reach them in time.
In a statement to 69 News, Berks County said in part: "The County apologizes for this error and any confusion or inconvenience it may cause and would like to again remind all poll workers and voters that Election Day is Nov. 2, 2021."
This all comes after the county said last week that Spanish-language instructions accompanying 17,000 mail-in ballots were sent to voters earlier with an incorrect deadline of Nov. 18. The actual deadline is 8 p.m. on Nov. 2.
The County commissioners said it was a legitimate error and that the same template for the primary election letter was used, only the month was changed.
A follow-up letter was sent out to all affected voters.
Some said the county is not doing enough to fix the mistake. State Rep. Manny Guzman is demanding an investigation into how the error occurred. County officials said a probe is already underway.