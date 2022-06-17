READING, Pa. – School safety took center stage in Berks County Thursday.
State and county leaders, along with District Attorney John Adams, sat down with school administrators and first responders to talk about mental health and making classrooms safer. The meeting of the minds was a direct response to the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.
"The threat is serious," said Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach. "It's real."
Key stakeholders from around the county came together for the roundtable talk. Even though school safety and emergency preparedness are discussed annually, officials say plans continue to evolve as mass shootings increase.
"The big change that I would say that we've seen across the education community is related to social media," said Jill Hackman, executive director of the Berks County Intermediate Unit.
Hackman says social media networks and communication have expanded over the years, and she vows her team will continue to monitor them for red flags and warning signs.
"It's about the continued commitment for our training and preparation and communication," she said. "Those are the priority areas."
Mental health was another major takeaway from the forum.
"It was highlighted that it is very difficult to get services for parents that may have children that need a psych evaluation," Leinbach said. "Staffing is an enormous issue."
Leinbach says with those mental health concerns come financial concerns.
"The schools have made it clear to the state that they need help in budgetary needs around mental health and also around school security," he said.
Leinbach says in a poll to parents, the number one concern for their children was safety in the classroom. He calls it a disheartening finding that he's committed to changing.
"We will be scheduling a follow-up meeting" he said, "and between now and that meeting, there will be a series of sub-committees looking at a number of the issues."