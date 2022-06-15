A Berks County commissioner and key member of the Berks Alliance group discussed the potential train line from Reading to Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The League of Women Voters of Berks County put together the "Riding the Reading Railroad" roundtable on BCTV.

Berks County Board of Commissioners Chair Christian Leinbach and John Weidenhammer, chairman of the Berks Alliance and president and founder of Weidenhammer Systems Corporation, spoke about the possibility of Amtrak trains running in the region. They also addressed the new Amtrak bus line between Reading and Philly.

They say Amtrak told them it's not meant to be a feasibility study, but it's more of a marketing tool to get the word out.

Officials from Berks, Chester and Montgomery counties have put their support behind a passenger rail line.

