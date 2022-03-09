Berks County officials said they are looking to use money from the American Rescue Plan to add things that have a long-term impact.
 
"Let's turn this money into the community for great purposes and build some legacy in our community going forward," said Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt.
 
The county received more than $81 million from the nearly $2 trillion measure that President Biden signed in March of last year.
 
The commissioners approved $18 million in grants that can be awarded to eligible projects this year.
 
"This is funding that's a unique opportunity for us," said Karra Mayo, grants coordinator.
 
Municipalities, businesses, and nonprofits can apply online.
 
Applications are on the county's website in both English and Spanish.
 
Input from the community can also be provided through a survey on that site.
 
"It does help provide direction and clarity on what is important to the people in our community," said Commissioner Christian Leinbach.
 
The survey allows people to suggest a project idea and get updates on the County's American Rescue Plan Process.
 
"I think it's very important to offer that continuing feedback and getting information from as many Berks County residents as we can," said Pamela Shupp Menet, deputy chief administrative officer and director of economic development.
 
Applications for grants will be accepted through March 31st.

