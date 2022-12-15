READING, Pa. – The Berks County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday night to adopt the final 2023 general fund budget of $279.5 million.
The spending plan does not require a tax increase, so county property owners will continue to pay 7.657 mills, or $766 for a property assessed at $100,000.
The commissioners met in the evening on Thursday, as it was scheduled as an on-the-road meeting to be held at the Rockland Township Municipal Building.
However, because of potential icy road conditions, the meeting was held at the Berks County Services Center.
Board Chair Christian Leinbach said the meeting in Rockland Township will be rescheduled.