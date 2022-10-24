READING, Pa. - Voters can now drop off their completed mail-in and absentee ballots in Berks County.

The county opened its two drop box locations at 8 a.m. Monday.

One is at the Berks County Services Center, on the first floor of 633 Court Street in Reading.

There are also additional parking spaces available for voters dropping off ballots and visiting the election office there. The county thanked developer Alan Shuman for allowing the additional spaces.

The second drop box location is at the Berks County Agricultural Center, at 1238 County Welfare Road in Bern Township.

The drop boxes are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, with extended hours on weekends, as well as Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, Election Day. Here's the full list of hours.