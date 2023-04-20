Berks opioid coalition hosts recovery simulation event

BERN TWP., Pa. – The SOS Berks Opioid Coalition is giving people a chance to experience what life is like for those in the early stages of recovery.

The group hosted a recovery simulation Thursday afternoon. It took place at Easy Does It in Bern Township. About 80 people participated.

They were given cards with different tasks to complete at the tables that were set up. The tasks include activities like meeting a probation officer, applying for social services or going to counseling.

"This event really is about stigma reduction," said Jaclyn Steed, with the Council on Chemical Abuse. "As a coalition, as the SOS Berks Coalition, we wanted to bring an event to Berks County for those who do not have lived experience in early recovery."

Organizers say people in early recovery face a number of challenges that people do not realize.