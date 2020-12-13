An online holiday variety show helps raise money for families in need in Berks County.

The Friends of Brandywine organization hosted the video fundraiser Sunday night.

Their goal is to raise enough money to provide holiday meals to 25 families who live in the Brandywine Heights Area School District.

"We decided to get together to help the families in the area that are in need. We were all members of the Brandywine Minstrel years ago and we decided we could get together and use our talents and hopefully spread some Christmas cheer and raise money."

Links to the performance and a GoFundMe page can be found at the Friends of Brandywine Facebook page.

