BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - An organization in Reading is available for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.
Safe Berks is a 24 hour service that offers support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as their families.
It's confidential, free and has bilingual support
Services include shelter, counseling, legal services including assistance with requesting Protection From Abuse (PFA) orders, medical advocacy, and education.
"Safe Berks is here to provide a safe haven and support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and their families, 24 hours every day, 365 days a year,” said Beth Garrigan, CEO. “We know that our services can save lives. It is normal for a victim of abuse to be fearful about discussing what is going on, but it is important for anyone experiencing abuse to reach out to a friend, family member, or reach out to us at Safe Berks. We can provide support and help create a safety plan.”
Domestic violence is much more common and more lethal than most people realize, the organization said.
Safe Berks serves thousands of survivors each year.
According to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV), 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men experience domestic violence in their lifetime.
The organization also works closely with local police departments to serve survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. .
Safe Berks also gave some tips to help the community recognize signs of domestic abuse:
- Name calling or demeaning comments
- Someone that seems too good to be true early in a relationship; the relationship may advance very quickly
- Frequent phone calls or texts
- Threatens to harm or kill you, your pet(s) or family members
- Blames you for the abusive behavior; does not take responsibility for actions
- Prevents you from spending time with family or friends and from enjoying hobbies and other activities
- Damages your credit by exceeding limits, purposely not paying bills; may restrict your access to financial resources
Information about how to request a Protection From Abuse order in Berks County is available online on the County's website.
The organization also has a 24 hour hotline: 844-789-SAFE (7233) or test SAFE BERKS to 20121.