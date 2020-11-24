SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - If by the end of the day you look forward to climbing into bed, you already have one thing that many kids in Berks County don't.
From Boyertown, to Reading, to Wernersville, one of life's most basic staples, for many, is but a dream.
"Every day there's a child or an adult who is sleeping on the floor or an air mattress or a sofa or a chair, or a child who is sharing a bed or sharing a sofa. It is really just mind boggling," said Marc Goldstein from Berks County-based Blankets of Hope.
Goldstein decided last year he needed help to try to put this problem to sleep.
"Having a bed that's their own, not a used bed but a new bed, it helps their morale, it's better for their health," Goldstein said.
He partnered with Fecera's Furniture in South Heidelberg Township. The longtime Berks furniture store orders and delivers the twin-size, box spring mattresses to kids in need. Since July 2019, they've made nearly 200 deliveries.
And with each one, Goldstein throws in sheets, a pillow and two blankets. Even so, Goldstein thought of someone else who could get involved. He called the Olivet Boys and Girls Club to help identify kids in need of a bed.
"The hope is we will continue to build this as we move forward," said Olivet Boys and Girls Club CEO Christopher Winters.
Through this partnership, the hope is kids can stop dreaming of a bed, and start dreaming in their bed.
"When you see that sparkle in a child's eye, that's what makes a difference," Winters said.