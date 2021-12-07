YORK, Pa. — Some nonprofit organizations are getting a boost in their efforts to help children in Berks County.
Rutter's announced Tuesday that it has donated $410,000 to 29 organizations in the region it serves, including the YMCA of Reading & Berks County and Opportunity House.
"Supporting local children's organizations is something we're always eager to do at Rutter's," said Chris Hartman, the York-based convenience store chain's director of advertising. "We recognize the importance of providing local charitable organizations with funding to benefit the education of children in our communities, and look forward to doing more in 2022."
Among Rutter's 78 locations are stores in Hamburg and in Ontelaunee Township, south of Leesport. A third Berks store is under construction on Route 222 in Maxatawny Township, north of Kutztown.