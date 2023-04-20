READING, Pa. – The Berks County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to amend a resolution to ratify the temporary ban on open burning to exempt agricultural purposes.

However, the exemption is not effective until the county solicitor crafts language in the resolution to define agriculture, as it pertains to the ban.

Chief Operations Officer Kevin S. Barnhardt signed a 30-day burn ban resolution for the county which became effective on April 16 at 6 p.m.

Barnhardt's order was based on a recommendation from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, or DCNR, as well as the Berks County Department of Emergency Services.

A motion for the county commissioners to ratify the resolution appeared on the commissioner's weekly voting agenda.

Chair Christian Y. Leinbach, though, said he would not support the resolution without an exemption for agriculture.

"The problem I have is the DCNR language doesn't recognize any exception," Leinbach said. "It doesn't bar an exception, but it doesn't recognize an exception for agriculture."

"I cannot support this unless we amend it to allow an exception for ag," he continued. "This is already creating a problem, and I am acknowledging that problem for the farm community."

Leinbach noted that York County is the only other county in the state to implement a burning ban.

Christine M. Sadler, Berks County solicitor, pointed out that the ban is already in effect and that presents a problem with amending the agenda at the last minute.

Sadler asked Leinbach to consider leaving the ban status quo for this week and allowing the solicitor's office to work through the language for an amendment to be voted upon next Thursday.

Leinbach refused.

Commissioner Lucine E. Sihelnik said she appreciated Leinbach's sensitivity to the agricultural community.

"I do agree to wanting to amend this to be able to allow those specifically practicing in agriculture in the requirement of their ability to continue to do their job and what they do on working farms and working agriculture and to be able to burn," Sihelnik said.

"However, I also agree with the solicitor that I would like to see the language defined if we amend this to include agriculture, to be very specific, so that our rural communities know that if they have a small property or they might be growing something or they have a couple of animals, that is not giving them the permission (to burn)," she added.

The commissioners and Sadler eventually agreed on an amendment to the resolution to exempt agricultural uses, but the exemption will not become effective until the solicitor's office completes the defining language.

Open burning is defined as igniting and burning combustible material, including garbage, leaves twigs, wood, litter, paper, vegetative matter and any other sort of debris outside in a burn barrel, backyard fire pit or on the ground.

While the use of backyard fire pits is prohibited, the use of propane or gas stoves, charcoal briquette grills and tobacco in any form is not affected.

The ban will expire 30 days from the April 16 effective date, but could be extended by a resolution for an additional 30 days if dry conditions continue.

The resolution authorizes local police to issue citations for violations.