BERN TWP., Pa. - A member of Berks County's state legislative delegation has tested positive for COVID-19.
Republican Rep. Barry Jozwiak disclosed the diagnosis in a news release Wednesday afternoon. He did not say how he contracted the virus.
Jozwiak, who has served the state's 5th District since 2015, said he is now resting at home.
"I'm focused on following the advice of my doctor and taking the steps necessary to recover from this disease," he said. "I'm grateful for the health care workers on the front lines of this pandemic and the excellent medical treatment I have received."
Jozwiak's district office at the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township remains open to provide constituent services.
The state House is currently between sessions, with legislators scheduled to return to Harrisburg next month.
Prior to his service in the House, Jozwiak worked for 25 years with the Pennsylvania State Police and served 12 years after that as Berks County's sheriff.
Jozwiak's announcement came the same day that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
Jozwiak has been critical of Wolf's handling of the pandemic. He is one of more than two dozen Pennsylvania lawmakers who sponsored articles of impeachment against the governor over his response to the COVID-19 crisis.