SPRING TWP., Pa. — The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is thanking everyone for the support and asking for prayers. Hamlin was reported to be hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday afternoon. He suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

"What we saw last night was something that we've never seen before in my 11 years in the NFL," said Rodney McLeod Jr., a safety for the Indianapolis Colts. "I never experienced anything like that."

The sudden life-threatening injury has NFL players and fans reeling after the 24-year-old Hamlin collapsed on the field.

"From our standpoint of view, the patient was hit in the chest like a head-on crash," said Anthony Tucci, the executive director of Western Berks Ambulance. "The patient's heart went into, possibly looks like ventricular fibrillation."

Tucci said it looks like a condition called commotio cordis.

"The training staff got out on the field right away," Tucci said. "They started CPR, from what I understand, right away. They defibrillated him, got him into the ambulance and then got him over to University Cincinnati."

Tucci, a longtime paramedic, said the quick use of a defibrillator was key. This is why groups like the Friends of the Reading Hospital worked to make sure they are accessible almost everywhere.

"There's an AED in every police car, on almost every fire truck, in schools, in grocery stores so that you're seconds away from a defibrillator if you need it," Tucci said.

He said the prevalence of AEDs and the presence of paramedics at many school sporting events makes a difference in how well the patient will respond to treatment.

In Hamlin's case, he said he believes the situation was handled exactly right.

"It couldn't happen at a better place," Tucci said. "You had trainers, you had team physicians, you had ambulances that are on standby right there for the players."