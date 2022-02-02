BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Park officials in Berks County are looking for volunteers to help maintain park systems around the county for the spring and summer seasons.
The County of Berks Park and Recreation Department said it needs volunteers to keep up with the increased usage of the County's parks amid the pandemic. Officials said the uptick in traffic has created resource and staff shortages.
The department said it will be holding an open house for those interested in learning about volunteer opportunities on Feb. 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Berks County Heritage Center, 1102 Red Bridge Road, Reading Pa.
Those who wish to volunteer must attend trainings and obtain PA Act 153 clearances, officials said.
Staff will be there to answer questions, give an overview of County-owned parks and explain the tasks volunteers may be asked to complete. No experience is necessary, officials said Wednesday.
Those who are unable to attend the open house should call 610-374-2944.
For more information, visit the County of Berks website's parks page.