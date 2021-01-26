WYOMISSING, Pa. - Eighteen years ago, the Jimmy Buffett lifestyle inspired Denny Lorah to charter Berks County's own Parrot Head Club. Now, it's led him to retire in a place that inspired many of Buffett's songs.
The club announced Tuesday that Lorah has stepped down as its president after leading the Parrot Heads in raising more than $800,000 for local charities and nonprofits, including The Children's Home of Reading, Crime Alert Berks County, the Olivet Boys & Girls Club, and Berks Encore.
He also created the Berks County Parrot Head Angel Fund, which provides children with life-altering funds for personal hardships.
The club said Lorah's retirement from Denny's Electric has led him to follow his dream to the Florida Keys.
That paves the way for Debbie Hartranft to take over as president and lead the Parrot Heads in carrying out their club's mission of "partying with a purpose."
Hartranft serves as the director of development and communications for the Berks Community Health Center. She also is president of the board of New Journey Community Outreach.