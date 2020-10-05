MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - The leaders of the Republican and Democratic parties in Berks County reacted to the announcement Monday by Republican Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey that he will not seek another term in 2022.
Clay Breece, the chairman of the Berks County Republican Committee, said, with newly registered Republican voters in Pennsylvania outnumbering Democratic voters by at least two to one, he believes the party will be in a good position for both Toomey's open Senate seat and the state governor's race.
"I think you're going to see the governor switch," Breece said. "I don't think [Attorney General Josh] Shapiro has a chance if he chooses to run in two years. I think we're going to have a very good candidate against him.
"As far as the Senate race for Mr. Toomey... we've got a lot of good people we can run for Senate that will win a statewide race."
"I welcome his resignation as Pennsylvania's senator in 2022," said Kevin Boughter, the chairman of the Berks County Democratic Committee, "He failed in his duty during the impeachment proceedings, his past votes on government shutdown, etc. I look forward to working together with other Pennsylvanians in electing a Democratic candidate that will govern for all the citizens of the commonwealth."
Toomey, 58, said he's looking forward to spending more time with his family at home once his current term expires.