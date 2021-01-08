MOHNTON, Pa. - For hundreds of members of Berks County Patriots, it was supposed to be a day to hear President Trump speak and protest election results at the Capitol.
"We listened for a little while and then we said, 'You know what? We can't really see him,' and we agreed we'd watch him later on YouTube, so we headed over to the Capitol, so we wanted to get there early," said Kerry Rodgers of Mohnton.
After a short trek to the Capitol building, Rodgers and her friend found a spot near the complex to make their voices heard.
"We had a great view," Rodgers explained. "We could see everything that was going on. It was pretty peaceful for about the first hour. People were singing "Star Spangled Banner," "God Bless America."
Rodgers said some in the crowd began to push closer toward the entrances of the building.
"All of a sudden, this mob kind of moved up through the crowd and they had ladders, and they scaled the building and they got up and, I guess, this was close to 3, 3:30," Rodgers recalled.
We all know what happened next, as some forced their way inside the building.
U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, who represents part of Berks County, spoke with 69 News a day after it happened.
"I'm sad for our country, really sad for our country, a despicable day yesterday that was incited by years and years of lies by the president and other leaders," Dean said.
As voices on both sides decry the violence, Rodgers said she believes the actions of some don't reflect the reason her group was there.
"My friends on Facebook were being like, 'How despicable. How could you be a part of that?' And I'm like, 'It wasn't us. It wasn't us,'" Rodgers explained.
Rodgers said it was sad how it ended, but all those from the Berks County Patriots who made the trip returned safely following Wednesday's events.