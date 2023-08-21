READING, Pa. - From behind the local pharmacist's counter to out on the local musical theater, and most recently, the national screen on the Food Network's "Outchef’d," Jose Roman has been busy.

“Just do it. Just give it a shot. The only reason why I ended up on the Food Network is I just tossed my hat into making an Instagram. I just documented all the stuff that I’d been cooking,” said Roman.

There might be more of a reason than that considering his talents and, maybe even more importantly, his desire to learn.

“Documenting my journey, trying to learn how to cook better, how to plate better and doing all this stuff and sharing it and meeting other people who do the same thing,” Roman said.

As Roman makes his way through the lead role at Genesius Theatre's "School of Rock" run, his cooking skills also debuted on Food Network and HBO Max.

"I’ve met so many people on social media who are just as talented, many of them more talented, than I am. And honestly I just ended up being one of the ones that got picked,” said Roman.

All in all it was a pretty busy week for your local pharmacist, who just decided to step out from behind the counter and onto the stage and screen.

“If there’s something that you like doing, even if it’s just a little bit, show it to other people. Find other like-minded individuals, get out there,” Roman said. “You never know what might happen.”

You can stream Jose’s Food Network appearance on HBO Max now -- Season 2, Episode 10.