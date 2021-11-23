SHILLINGTON, Pa. - One COVID-19 vaccine provider in Berks County says demand for booster doses is way up.
The demand comes days after the CDC expanded who's eligible for a booster and ahead of the holidays when families plan to come together.
The Medicine Shoppe is seeing a large number of people heading in to get their booster shots, one day they nearly reached 200 doses.
"Once Pfizer was approved for non-immunocompromised, that's when we started getting demand," said Dipak Patel, Pharmacy Manager for The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy.
Patel says the demand comes in waves, particularly on Fridays and Mondays, with one recent day providing 180 booster shots in just a few hours time.
"Since the 18 and up has been approved the last couple weeks, we've been going crazy. That's all we do is vaccines here," continued Patel who says they are fully stocked and he's not aware of any shortages in the area.
"So for Pfizer and Moderna, it's six months after your second shot or your last shot and then for J&J it's two months, after two months.
The size of the shop has proved a bit challenging in trying to get as many people in as possible to get their booster shots, says Patel.
"That's why we try to do clinics at the intermediate school, so we have one set up for booster this weekend," says Patel.
A clinic is planned for this Saturday at the Governor Mifflin Intermediate School.
You can sign up on the Medicine Shoppe pharmacy's website.