WYOMISSING, Pa. — It's an excited energy as of late when you talk to Phillies fans.

"They started out the year horrible, you know, losing games late and all that, and they made the turn around when they fired their manager," said fan Guy Lombardo.

Since then, the excitement has been mounting as the team's been winning.

"I'm certainly excited and can't wait to see where the outcome goes," said fan Gwen Heffner.

The Phillies won the World Series in 2008 and last made the playoffs in 2011, so fans said this is a big deal.

"I think they put a lot of pieces in place," said Lombardo. "[They] probably still need another piece or two, but I think they have a young team, and I think the future's bright for them."

Danielle Altavilla, general manager of the Sly Fox Taphouse in Wyomissing, said depending on the time and day of the game the size of the crowd varies.

"Obviously, today (Tuesday), 1:07 start; not a huge crowd but a good energy," Altavilla said. "I can tell you, last Saturday, we had a huge crowd. It was really jumping in here! That was really fun."

Altavilla is a fan herself, wearing Phillies earrings in support of the team.

"I love the Phillies, so it's been a long drought," she said. "It's nice to see them in the playoffs."