READING, Pa. - Police Departments throughout Berks County are reminding the graduates of 2022 that officers will be conducting DUI enforcement.
The North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program will be conducting DUI enforcement in conjunction with High School graduation parties in Berks County.
Police will be Conducting sobriety checkpoints, roving DUI patrols and COPS in SHOPS enforcement Operations beginning June 2nd and continuing throughout June 20th.
Officers say they want to remind graduates that police will take a zero tolerance policy for underage drinkers. That same zero tolerance policy will be employed for anyone who is stopped and found to be driving while impaired.
Adults who serve alcohol to a person under the age of 21 will be arrested, a release from Exeter Township Police Department reports.
The underage person who was found to be drinking will also be arrested.
The North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program equips, funds and coordinates the municipal police DUI enforcement in the following counties: Northumberland, Schuylkill, Berks, Snyder, Union, Columbia, Montour, Berks, Monroe and Pike.
Travelers are reminded that if they suspect a drunk driver to call 911. To report underage drinking, call 1-888-under-21.