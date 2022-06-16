Reading, Pa. - Police in Berks County are sending a message to students and parents as the school year comes to an end.
The North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program will be conducting DUI enforcement during the upcoming weekends.
The enforcement will include sobriety checkpoints, roving DUI patrols and COPS in SHOPS enforcement.
Departments throughout Berks County want to remind graduates police will take a zero tolerance policy for underage drinkers. That same zero tolerance policy will be employed for anyone who is stopped and found to be driving while impaired.
Adults who serve alcohol to a person under the age of 21 will be arrested. The underage person who was found to be drinking will also be arrested, police report.
The North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program equips, funds and coordinates the municipal police DUI enforcement in the following counties: Northumberland, Schuylkill, Berks, Snyder, Union, Columbia, Montour, Berks, Monroe and Pike.
Travelers are reminded that if they suspect a drunk driver to call 911. To report underage drinking, call 1-888-under-21.