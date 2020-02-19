PHILADELPHIA - Federal officials are undertaking a review of Berks County's polling places to ensure that they are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act before the 2020 election.
The U.S. attorney for eastern Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that his office will review all polling places in the nine counties that make up his district, including Berks.
"This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, so there can be no doubt that counties have had more than enough time to ensure that their polling places provide full access to individuals with disabilities," said U.S. Attorney William McSwain.
As part of the review, McSwain said his office is asking election officials in each county to complete a survey regarding access to their polling places.
Investigators may then conduct on-site inspections to confirm the survey responses and evaluate the counties' compliance with federal ADA regulations.
Counties found to be non-compliant will be offered the opportunity to resolve issues informally. If that effort fails, officials said the counties can voluntarily agree to upgrade their facilities and address issues before November's general election.
"People with disabilities who live in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania deserve equal access to polling places and we are committed to making sure that they have it," McSwain said.
Counties found to be engaging in a pattern or practice of discrimination, or that fail to enter into a voluntary agreement with the government, may face a civil lawsuit, monetary penalties, and/or fines.
"We will take all reasonable steps within our power to ensure that any counties that fall short of compliance make the necessary changes in time for the 2020 election," McSwain said.
McSwain said any voter with concerns about a polling place can contact his office's civil rights coordinator, Jacqueline C. Romero, at 215-861-8200.