READING, Pa. - With several different ways voters can cast their ballots this year, Berks County is preparing for what will be an extensive process to make sure all of the votes are recorded accurately. That will include a team set up election morning to work on all of the mail-in and absentee ballots.

"To do either opening the envelopes, looking for naked ballots, separating the inside envelopes from the outside envelopes, removing the ballots, folding them, scanning them," said Ronald Seaman, the county's chief administrative officer.

County officials said there's an increase in mail-in ballots this election, but unlike Berks, not all counties will start processing them on Tuesday.

"It depends on what type of results we have from the other counties that depends on whether they can make a prediction on Pennsylvania tomorrow evening or if it will run into Wednesday or Thursday," Seaman said.

There are also options if you have an emergency, need special assistance, or didn't receive your mail-in ballot.

"If you haven't received a ballot, you could come in in person, have that ballot canceled, get another ballot, vote and leave it here, or you can return them in person," said Seaman.

There are drop box locations, and you can drop ballots at the election office. Poll workers said no one should be touching ballots at the drop-off locations or assisting with filling them out.

Polls in Pennsylvania will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

