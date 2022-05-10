The Berks County Area Agency on Aging is launching its "Produce Plus Program."
The group teamed up with Berks Encore and Helping Harvest to provide fruits and vegetables for eligible seniors.
A package of fresh fruits and veggies will be delivered to seniors already receiving home meal deliveries.
Officials say the pandemic highlighted problems with food insecurity. They say the program will help people live healthier lives.
"Last week we served a pint of strawberries, a pint of cherry tomatoes. So, just really perishable items, but are items they can't just easily access without going to a grocery store or a farmer's market," said Jessica Jones, Director of Berks County Area Agency on Aging.
The Berks County Area Agency on Aging says it is also always looking for volunteers to help.