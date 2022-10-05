ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A patch of nature in Ontelaunee Township is being preserved so that everyone can enjoy it for years to come. The Wyomissing Foundation donated the land, which was privately managed until this year.

Kimberly Murphy, the president of Berks Nature, said the new Ontelaunee Wetlands Preserve has a special place in history.

"The property itself actually used to be part of the Schuylkill Navigation system," Murphy said, "so it was better known as the Schuylkill Canal, which was part of the canal system in Berks County."

The 31-acre property has been converted into a public nature preserve, thanks in part to a grant from the Schuylkill Highlands Conservation Landscape Initiative.

"Right now, we put in a half-mile trail and we've planted over 200 native species of trees and 80 shrubs and native bushes throughout the loop here," said Jeremy Haymaker, Berks Nature's trails and preserve specialist.

In addition to the walking trail, there is access to the river for non-motorized watercraft.

"We just want to give the public a place to recreate and just walk the trails," said Haymaker.

Berks Nature said it has seen a huge demand for trails since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Murphy said research shows that spending 120 minutes outdoors each week has positive health benefits.

"You don't have to jog, you don't have to ride a bike, you can just sit outside," said Murphy.

She said she wants the public to know that Berks Nature is in the community.

"We believe that nature is essential to our quality of life and that we have this preserve available," said Murphy.

Berks Nature said people can explore other preserves in the area and connect themselves with nature.