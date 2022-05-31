Following a humanitarian mission to help, one Berks-based psychologist returns with a unique perspective about the ongoing war in Ukraine.
"Individuals that were coming to me saying, 'I can't get these images out of my head,'" recalled Wyomissing-based psychologist Timothy Ring.
Ring has his own images to process, including an experience with his translator during which they helped a woman from Ukraine who was processing the unthinkable.
"She translated for me when we helped this woman whose 25-year-old son was blown up by a bomb," Ring said. "A Ukrainian soldier."
Ring spent a lot of time in a crowded refuge center, where beds were practically stacked on top of one another.
"These are people that had front yards, car in the driveway, took their kids to soccer practice, just like we do," he said, "and we're there now in this refugee center with nothing but one suitcase and relegated to a 4-by-8 foot cot."
It was part of a mission to try to help heal the unseen mental and emotional wounds of living through war.
"Depression was a forgone conclusion," Ring said. "And then post-traumatic stress disorder started to emerge as well because many of these people we discovered had also experienced atrocities."
He says there is still much not being communicated in the mainstream media.
"I'm talking about atrocities to 10-, 11-year-old children, 4-year-old children, that were executed in basements," he said.
Ring says now, many countries like Canada are taking refugees in on long-term visas, as a country and a people search for a path forward.
"It's going to be a humanitarian crisis that's going to last a very long time," he said. "Many of these Ukrainians want to go back. They want to go back to their homes."