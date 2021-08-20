WYOMISSING, Pa. – The latest scenes of utter ruin across the country of Haiti are all too familiar and come far too soon for mental health professional Dr. Timothy Ring.
"I was there as part of a disaster response team and I was the trauma psychologist about a month after the earthquake in Haiti about 10 years ago," said Ring, a licensed clinical psychologist based in Wyomissing.
Ring says the devastation from Wednesday's earthquake occurred in a much more rural area, making it even more challenging to get relief to those who need it.
"One of the most difficult things was walking past the nursing school which is four stories high," Ring said, recalling one of his worst memories from the 2010 quake. "It had pancaked and had killed 300 student nurses in there."
Before this week's quake, Haiti was already in political upheaval following the assassination of the country's president, Jovenel Moise, in July.
Ring says his experiences in the past revealed a lack of true leadership in the Caribbean country.
"We went to some communities that were outside Port-au-Prince," he said. "We literally had to pay off some gangs for protection in order to set up clinics there because there was no government in these communities."
Ring is currently in contact with his translators and other members of his team on the ground in Haiti who say they're safe but the needs are great.
Among the tragedy and turmoil, though, there is strength.
"They're OK," Ring said. "And they're a tremendously resilient people. I mean, they are used to living under dire circumstances. There's a lot of poverty. The infrastructure is deplorable. But somehow, they get through these types of circumstances."