READING, Pa. – For the first time since spring 2020, you can enter the Berks County Services Center and show your whole face.
"It's been a breath of fresh air for our employees," said Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt. "Obviously it’s a relief, obviously we still want to encourage them and our residents to get out to our vaccine center by July 31st."
It's a breath of fresh air in a long-awaited literal sense from what was, for many, an annoying necessity.
As the countdown continues to the closure of the vaccination center, commissioners don't want to see vaccination numbers go down.
"I think because the numbers are so low and the positivity rate is so low, hospitalizations are so low, people are saying, 'We'll why do I have to bother?'" Barnhardt said. "That's an inconvenience now. It's pivoted to an inconvenience and 'Why should I?' 'cause things are back to normal."
As county offices remove the mask mandate, though, you still can't get on a BARTA bus before reading the sign that reminds, "No mask, no ride."
"The mask thing is good because when you breathe out the air that contain the microbes, it could get into somebody's nostrils and cause them to get sick," said one faithful BARTA bus rider — flowers in hand for his wife — who is also faithfully keeping on his mask.
"Because we are under a federal mandate for the masks, it's actually a rule that was issued by the transit security administration," said David Kilmer, executive director of BARTA.
It'll be masks-on for riders until Sept. 13, as the bus company hopes for more vaccinations and little impact from any new variants through the summer.